Stark State Fall Semester Begins Monday
Courtesy Stark State College
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the first day of Fall Semester classes Monday at Stark State College.
The school had estimated about a third of classes in the 230 degree and certificate programs offered would be online, a third in person, and a third a hybrid between the two.
Stark State closed like all schools did in March, but was one of the first to reopen in May for some of the more hands-on programs.
Of course masking and distancing requirements are part of it.
Unemployment figures have improved greatly since April, but there are still those whose careers have been more significantly impacted by the pandemic, so learning a new trade or field of study may be an option.