Stark, Summit, Portage Drop from Purple to Red
Dec. 17, 2020 Color-coded coronavirus map. (Ohio Department of Health)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perhaps it’s part of the coronavirus plateau that we may be seeing.
Stark, Summit and Portage Counties have dropped from Purple Level-4 to Red Level-3 on the weekly coronavirus color-coded map, meaning at least one measure of case trends is falling instead of rising.
Richland County is the only purple county now.
There are four Orange counties and NO yellow counties.