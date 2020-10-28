Stark’s Most Hazardous Intersection: Perry at West Tusc
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study has identified the most hazardous intersections in the county, and Perry Drive at West Tusc in Perry Township tops the list.
Next are Whipple Avenue and Everhard Road NW in Jackson Township and I-77 and Belden Village/Whipple in Plain Township.
There have been 100 accidents there in the last three years.
The ratings are based on number of accidents and extent and seriousness of injuries from 2017 through 2019, though traffic count is also a factor.
Here are the top ten hazardous intersections:
- SR172 Perry Dr
- Everhard Rd Whipple Ave
- I-77 Belden Village & Whipple
- Easton St Middlebranch Ave
- Lincoln Way SR172 Wales Ave SR241
- US 62 Harmont Ave/Lesh St
- Great Lakes SR21 Lake Ave SR236
- US 30 Trump Ave Lincoln St SR 172
- Dressler Rd Everhard Rd
- 13th/12th St NW I-77 Ramps