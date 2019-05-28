      Weather Alert

State Food Banks Association Looks for More Funding

Jim Michaels
May 28, 2019 @ 6:38am
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

(WHBC) – The Ohio Association of Food Banks is looking to the state Senate for more funding in the two-year budget, after the House flatlined the hunger-response organization at $39 million.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt who heads the association says they’re seeing retired and near-retired residents still dealing with the effects of the Great Recession.

Hamler-Fugitt says they’d like to see the Senate drop in another $10 million for hunger.

