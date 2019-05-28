State Food Banks Association Looks for More Funding
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
(WHBC) – The Ohio Association of Food Banks is looking to the state Senate for more funding in the two-year budget, after the House flatlined the hunger-response organization at $39 million.
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt who heads the association says they’re seeing retired and near-retired residents still dealing with the effects of the Great Recession.
Hamler-Fugitt says they’d like to see the Senate drop in another $10 million for hunger.