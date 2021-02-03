      Weather Alert

State: Some Residents of Five Nursing Homes Need Redo on First Vaccine Shot

Jim Michaels
Feb 3, 2021 @ 5:49am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unknown number of seniors at five nursing homes in the Cleveland, Ashtabula and Chardon areas will need to be revaccinated, after Walgreens informed the state and the CDC that a batch of the coronavirus vaccine administered at those facilities on Monday was not stored at the proper low temperature.

The state’s chief medical officer says they are working to identify those who will need a redo on the first shot.

The CDC will determine the timing on that.

There’s apparently no harm from having an ineffective dose.

