Statistically Speaking: Is This The Year of the Quarterback?

This year we are blessed to have a lot of talented QB’s in and around Stark county.

Players like Brendan Zurbrugg, already committed to Oklahoma, Poochie Snyder, committed to Sacred Heart. The 2-headed monster at Massillon, Jaylen Snyder and DaOne Owens. McKinley has a 3 year starter in Keaton Rode returning. Jackson, North Canton, and Lake return QB’s from last year. Carson Dyrlund (Vikings), Cale

Jarvis (Lake), and Lucas Ecrement (Jackson) all return from having a good season last year.

Our smaller schools in the likes of Fairless, Sandy Valley, and Northwest have experience QB’s. Carson Colucci will lead the Fairless Falcons, while Nick Petro will man the ship for the Sandy Valley Cardinals. Chase Badger, who played well as a sophomore, will lead the Northwest Indians. Of the games we received stats from, Stark County QB’s combine threw 25 touchdown passes and ran for another 5 touchdowns. Marlington’s QB Bryson McCord led all QB’s with 4 touchdown passes and threw for 302 yards in a win over Warrensville Heights. Brennan Betz of Central Catholic threw for 311 yards and 3 touchdown’s in a losing effort to Perry.

What a great effort by our county QB’s.

See you in the press box.