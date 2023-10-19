Stats Behind Massillon-McKinley

A Tale of the Tape…

This Saturday Massillon and McKinley will play game #134 at Tom Benson Stadium. Massillon leads the series 75 wins to McKinley’s 53, with 5 ties.

As a number’s geek, it’s easy to get caught up in all the numbers. Numbers tell a story. In this rivalry, the numbers again tell a story. We have already seen that Massillon leads the series by 22 games. The biggest number to stand out is Massillon total points given up. On the year they have only given up 82 points. That is an average of 9.1 points per game. On the other side, McKinley has given up 153 points, averaging 17.0 points per game. The average margin of victory for Massillon is 31.3 while McKinley is 11.6. Massillon has played 6 games with a running clock, McKinley has had just 1. To be fair McKinley does play in the Federal League.

The turnover battle goes to Massillon forcing 12 turnovers to McKinley’s 10. Offensively, Massillon averages 6.9 runs per carry, McKinley 5.5. Passing Massillon 17.5 per reception, McKinley 16.8. PAT goes to Massillon, making 96% of their kicks. As a team, McKinley averages 73%. However, since Keaton took over the PAT attempts his is making 81%. Massillon has attempted just on field goal and miss that one, while McKinley has made 4-5 with a long of 31. If you take away the defensive number, this game looks to be a close. This is a rivalry game and both coaches will have their kids ready to play. We are nearing kickoff and it’s time to play the game.

