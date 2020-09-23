Stoltzfus Co-Sponsored Legislation: End the COVID Emergency Now
State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus, R-Paris Twp. (Ohio House of Representatives)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus is one of 15 House members who want the governor to end the COVID emergency, and with it, all the health orders on masks, early bar closings and more.
Stoltzfus co-sponsored the bill, which was introduced on Tuesday.
He says in a release that the state of emergency has gone on long enough, and represents in his eyes a violation of the state’s separation of powers.