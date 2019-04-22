UPDATE – Missing Toddler Found Safe

UPDATE- The toddler was found in a nearby car and is okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

(WHBC) – There’s a search underway in the city of Green for a missing 2-year-old boy with autism.

A reported 100 people are searching for Kaven Fisher near where he went missing.

The search is near his Killinger Road home near the southwest shore of Nimisilla Reservoir.

They say the youngster was put to bed around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

At 1:30 a.m., he was gone and a door to the house was open.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the non-verbal youngster is bi-racial, 55 lbs. 43 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was wearing a blue or gray shirt and red shorts with a baseball pattern on it.

Call Summit County Sheriff’s Office with any information at 330-643-2181.