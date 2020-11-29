SUNDAY UPDATE: Case Totals Top 400,000 in Ohio, 10,000 in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some landmark numbers were passed in the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.
Stark County passed 10,000 total cases, while the state topped 400,000.
The state reported over 14,000 new cases Saturday and Sunday, while Stark County had 604.
The governor addresses the state Monday afternoon at 2 here at whbc.com and on 1480 WHBC.
Here are the Sunday numbers:
Sun Nov 28 (website again indicates incomplete data)
Ohio: 414,432 cases (+7729),
6399 deaths (+21)
Stark: 10,384 cases (+377),
221 deaths (same)