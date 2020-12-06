      Weather Alert

SUNDAY UPDATE: One in 25 Ohioans Had Had COVID

Jim Michaels
Dec 6, 2020 @ 6:22pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported just over 18,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, with Stark County reporting 772 of them.

The case total for the state since the start of the pandemic is over 475,000, meaning at least 4-percent of the population has had the virus.

Here are the two weekend reports:

Sun Dec 6

Ohio: 475,024 cases (+7592),
6959 deaths (+13)

Stark: 12,691 cases (+347),
238 deaths (same)

Sat Dec 5

Ohio: 467,432 cases (+10,469),
6946 deaths (+64)

Stark: 12,344 cases (+425),
238 deaths (+5)

