Survey: Browns Fans Rather Loyal, Considering Season That Was
(Courtesy reviews.org)
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleveland Browns fans remain fairly loyal, considering the disappointing, just-ended season.
In a pre-playoff survey of 500 fans by reviews.org, Browns fans said they would need to be paid $134,000 to switch their allegiance to the Steelers.
That ranks 18thm right in the middle of the pack.
Titans fans would sell out for a mere $4000 to switch to their main rival.
This, while Chargers fans say they would hold out for nothing less than $700,000.