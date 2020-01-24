      Weather Alert

Survey: Browns Fans Rather Loyal, Considering Season That Was

Jim Michaels
Jan 24, 2020 @ 7:55am
(Courtesy reviews.org)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleveland Browns fans remain fairly loyal, considering the disappointing, just-ended season.

In a pre-playoff survey of 500 fans by reviews.org, Browns fans said they would need to be paid $134,000 to switch their allegiance to the Steelers.

That ranks 18thm right in the middle of the pack.

Titans fans would sell out for a mere $4000 to switch to their main rival.

This, while Chargers fans say they would hold out for nothing less than $700,000.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon