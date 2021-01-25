Survey: Teachers Make Better-Than-Average Money in Canton-Massillon
OCEANSIDE, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Teachers in the Canton-Massillon metro area are getting paid more than their counterparts in other cities.
One survey says the area is 15th highest in the country among mid-size metros, with teachers averaging $72,000 a year.
Cleveland and Akron are higher, but a number of California communities are also up there.
And Ohio is number three.
The survey used Bureau of Labor Statistics and other government information.