      Weather Alert

Survey: Teachers Make Better-Than-Average Money in Canton-Massillon

Jim Michaels
Jan 25, 2021 @ 6:55am

OCEANSIDE, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Teachers in the Canton-Massillon metro area are getting paid more than their counterparts in other cities.

One survey says the area is 15th highest in the country among mid-size metros, with teachers averaging $72,000 a year.

Cleveland and Akron are higher, but a number of California communities are also up there.

And Ohio is number three.

The survey used Bureau of Labor Statistics and other government information.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested in Murder of City Woman, Bond Set at $1 Million
Stefanski Named NFL Coach Of The Year
Biden's Inauguration Flags - Stunning sight in Washington DC!
TUESDAY UPDATE: Back Up to 5000 New Cases