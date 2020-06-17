Talbert Chosen to Lead Canton City Schools
The next Canton Schools superintendent Jeffrey Talbert at June 16, 2020 school board meeting. (Canton City School District)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s heading down Route 62!
Alliance City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert was chosen to lead the Canton City School District at a board meeting Monday night.
The graduate of the former Timken High School has been with the Alliance district for seven years.
His three-year contract with the CCSD begins August 1st…
School board president J.R. Rinaldi says Talbert is also on board with the district’s strategic plan.
Mallory Floyd is the interim superintendent until August, taking over for Jeffrey Graham who left after one year in Canton to return to the Lorain City Schools.