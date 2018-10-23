It’s Week 10…..THE Game in Stark County!

McKinley – Massillon….absolutely!

Perry – Glenoak….absolutely again! And how about Jackson – Hoover, Fairless – Tuslaw, Alliance – Marlington. All of the games are Giant in stature in the communities, the schools, they represent. Yes, McKinley and Massillon represent an iconic history in High School Football with this being their 129th meeting in what many say is the Greatest Rivalry in High School Sports—THE GAME.

However, over in Plain Township the Panthers are looking to close their season with a win, and with a little help, (including a McKinley win over Massillon) to find their way to Week 11. To the Panther faithful it’s THE GAME. Jackson vs Hoover…the loser is out….and the winner needs additional help to get the 8 spot. THE GAME at Robert Fife Stadium. Marlington – Alliance. A Duke win clinches the EBC Title and the playoffs. They control their own destiny. An Alliance win gives them the EBC, with a little hope for Week 11. To Duke and Aviator fans….THE GAME. Tuslaw vs Fairless. Always a great rivalry with Mustang fans clinging to the hopes of a playoff berth. THE GAME.

And, simply put, to all the teams who are not in the mix for a league title, an undefeated season, or the playoffs….then this WEEK 10 is the THE GAME for your Seniors. Some who may continue to play the game at the next level, and many who will dress in their school colors, and play the game they love for the final time. That’s what THE GAME is all about. From my perspective in the booth—thank you to the coaches, players, and communities for making THE GAME so special. See y’all On the Radio.