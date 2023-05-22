The National High School Football Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Announced

The Inaugural Class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame will bring some big names, a famous family, and some local heroes to Canton for induction in July.

The class was announced during a press conference on the campus of McKinley High school today. The first class member announced just days after his passing was Jim Brown. Bernie Kosar, who is also a member of the first class, was in attendance and remembered Brown as well. Paul Brown made the class too from crosstown rival Massillon and cross state rival Cincinnati. Also included in a rare move – the entire Manning family including Archie, Peyton, Eli and Cooper. Mike Doss, a McKinley grad and Ohio State standout, is a proud member of the class who appreciated the announcement being made at his alma mater. And heading across town again, Former Tiger and Buckeye Chris Spielman will be inducted. Officials say he is being welcomed to the high school hall of fame but not only for his work on the field but off the field in cancer research fundraising too. McKinley Coach Thom McDaniels – a 2 time National Champion – will be inducted too and McKinley’s own Marion Motley as well.

The class also includes: Don Nehlen, Kevin Mack, Marcus Dupree, Ted Ginn, Sr. Horace Shefield, Archie Griffin, Lomas Brown, Greg Cameron, Jerry Ball, Greg Kampe, and Ray Freeman.