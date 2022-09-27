The Odds of Being Undefeated in Week 7

We are one week into the second half of the football season and how good is football in Stark County?

Well it is tough to go 10-0. Massillon has done it twice in 2019 and 2018. We have had a number of teams that went 9-1 since 2019. This year we are down to Lake being our only undefeated team, standing at 6-0. For Lake to go undefeated, they are going to have to do it going through the Federal League. Their four remaining games are McKinley, Hoover, Perry and finishing with Green. Not an easy task. However, Lake is well balanced. They can do it both on the ground and through the air. They have a two-quarterback system and between the two, they have a completion rate of 59.1%. They average at least 3 rushing touchdowns per game. Lake averages 32 points per game only giving up 10 points a game. Good luck to the Blue Streaks.

As for our game this week, radio is headed to Fairless as the Falcons take on the Wildcats of Canton South. Both teams have talented quarterbacks in Carson Colucci and Poochie Snyder. Both teams are 2-1 in PAC-7 play. A loss on Friday may eliminate themselves from any potential title hopes. Chasing 3-0 CVCA.

Our kudos of the week goes to three players as the WHBC Sports guys could not come to any consensus on our player of the week. All three had outstanding games. Our players were:

Nino Hill (McKinley) – W 42-9 vs. Hoover

Rushing: 17-150-4 td’s

Willtrell Hartson (Massillon) – W 49-28 vs. Fitch

Rushing: 40-274-4 td’s

DeAndre Church (Perry) – W 40-14 vs. Louisville

Rushing: 29-259-5 td’s

See you in the press box.