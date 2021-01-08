THRIVE Project: Initial Evaluations Show Infant Mortality Efforts Are Helping
In this photo taken on Dec. 8, 2010, in Colorado Springs, Colo., Coltyn, right, begs for a kiss from his mom Tracy Hermanstorfer at their home. Tracy Hermanstorfer, now 34, went into cardiac arrest while preparing to give birth at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs on Dec. 24, 2009. Doctors quickly delivered Coltyn by emergency Cesarean section, but he appeared lifeless. Mike Hermanstorfer, who was at his wife's side when her heart stopped beating, thought he had lost both her and their newborn son. But doctors revived Coltyn as Hermanstorfer cradled him in his arms, and about 45 minutes later, a nurse told him his wife's pulse had inexplicably returned. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The infant mortality numbers are down in Stark County, but the THRIVE Project through Canton Public Health is getting additional good news from a third party evaluation of the efforts of the Community Health Workers who assist mom and baby before and during that first year of life.
Early results from the Kent State evaluation show the program is helping.
The project has a special emphasis on the minority community.
There were 22 deaths of babies ages birth through one in 2019, vs 26 in 2018.