Thursday Breaks Record, Maybe Saturday Too?

Jim Michaels
Apr 9, 2021 @ 4:54am
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new record high temperature for April 8.

We topped out at 83 at the Akron Canton Airport on Thursday, breaking the old record of 80 set in 2001.

We could have another record-breaker on Saturday, before a return to more normal temps.

AccuWeather calls for a high of 82.

