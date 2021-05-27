THURSDAY UPDATE: 732 New Cases, No More Color-Coded Map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state kept its number of daily cases down below a thousand for the sixth straight day on Thursday.
732 new cases were reported.
39 of them are out of Stark County.
The state has decided to scrap that weekly color-coded coronavirus map that came out on Thursdays.
They cite its lack of usefulness at this point in the pandemic.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs May 27
Ohio: 1,100,312 cases (+732),
19,753 deaths
Stark: 33,037 cases (+30),
915 deaths