THURSDAY UPDATE: 732 New Cases, No More Color-Coded Map

Jim Michaels
May 27, 2021 @ 4:02pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state kept its number of daily cases down below a thousand for the sixth straight day on Thursday.

732 new cases were reported.

39 of them are out of Stark County.

The state has decided to scrap that weekly color-coded coronavirus map that came out on Thursdays.

They cite its lack of usefulness at this point in the pandemic.

Here are the Thursday numbers:

Thurs May 27

Ohio: 1,100,312 cases (+732),
19,753 deaths

Stark: 33,037 cases (+30),
915 deaths

