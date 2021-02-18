THURSDAY UPDATE: 2300 New Cases, One County Drops Below High Incidence
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported nearly 2300 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
75 of those cases are out of Stark County.
The lower case numbers are also reflected on the list of high incidence counties.
Not only are the number of cases dropping, but Vinton County has become the first county to drop below 100 cases per 100,000 population in many weeks.
The statistics take a lookback at the previous two weeks.
The CDC recommends the number of cases be below 100.
Here are the Thursday numbers:
Thurs Feb 18
Ohio: 947,389 cases (+2282),
16,611 deaths (+98)
Stark: 28,627 cases (+75),
813 deaths (+3)
(without quantifying, the state says it continues to add in November and December death cases)