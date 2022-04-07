Tik Tok Star Teams With Mental Health Expert
Every
teenager and young adult is on Tik Tok right now. While Tik Tok has grown as one of the big dogs in the social media worlds, many see it as another harmful tool harming young minds visions of themselves. While Donavan Beck ahs that Tik Tok attention, he understand the app offer more than the misconception of unrealistic standards. Joined by Mental Health expert Dr. Yu Moutier, a discussion about mental health is brought to the forefront of what should be trending.