Toledo Continues to Deal With Officer Shooting Death

Jim Michaels
Jan 21, 2021 @ 4:55am

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It did not feel like Inauguration Day in the city of Toledo on Wednesday.

It was a day to try and come to grips with the fact that a second police officer had been gunned down in six months.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke to the media on Wednesday, calling 24-year-old Officer Brandon Stalker a great man and father.

His killer Christopher Harris had a long criminal history and had said he would not be taken alive.

He was also killed.

