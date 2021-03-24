Tornado Siren Test on Wednesday Morning
Rooftop tornado siren in downtown Canton (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 19 confirmed tornadoes in Ohio last year.
You’ll recall one of them hit from Massillon down to Pike Township and the Sandy Valley area last April.
So Wednesday morning’s 9:50 statewide test of tornado sirens serves as a sign of things to come.
Stark County Deputy EMA Director Doug Wood says when you hear the siren, think: get to shelter, and get information on what’s happening.
There were also two weaker tornadoes in Stark County back in March of 2019.