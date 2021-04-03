Trial Underway in Shooting Death of 29-Year-Old Plain Township Woman
Jason McDermitt (Stark County jail)
Trial continues Monday for the 29-year-old Jackson Township man accused of shooting 29-year-old Morgan Fox in the head outside her Plain Township home back in October… Opening statements were heard on Friday; the defense claims Jason McDermitt was at his home at the time of the killing at around 2:30 a.m… Fox was shot twice as she got into her car to go to work; that incident in the 6000 block of Frazer Avenue NW.