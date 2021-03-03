TUESDAY UPDATE: 1700 New Cases, Deaths Being Reported Differently
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is creeping ever-closer to the one million mark for total coronavirus cases.
Tuesday’s 1700 new cases take the total to over 970,000.
Stark County had 47 new cases.
The Ohio Department of Health is now reporting death figures using only death certificate data.
Probable deaths are no longer included, so the total numbers have dropped and there are no daily numbers today.
Deaths will be updated only two days per week.
Here’s the Tuesday report:
Tues March 2
Ohio: 970,583 cases (+1709),
17,189 deaths (reduction)
Stark: 29,403 cases (+47),
803 deaths (reduction)