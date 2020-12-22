TUESDAY UPDATE: 3rd Highest Number of Deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio recorded the third highest number of daily deaths due at least in part to COVID-19 Tuesday, with 130 deaths reported.
The death reporting often lags the actual date of death.
There were over 7600 new cases Tuesday, yet another day where case numbers were under 10,000.
Stark County had 242 new cases.
Here are the Tuesday numbers:
Tues Dec 22
Ohio: 637,032 cases (+7678), 8252 deaths (+130)
Stark: 18,600 cases (+242), 260 deaths (+1)