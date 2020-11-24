      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: 8600 New Cases, 263 in Stark

Jim Michaels
Nov 24, 2020 @ 2:38pm
Governor Mike DeWine at the bi-weekly coronavirus media briefing (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 8604 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, with 263 in Stark County.

The numbers are lower than Monday in part because they represent a true 24-hour period.

Governor Mike DeWine says there were over 4400 people in Ohio hospitalized with COVID-19.

Here are the Tuesday numbers:

Tues Nov 24 (list is not complete, 6000 positive tests being rechecked)

Ohio: 371,908 cases (+8604),
6118 deaths (+98)

Stark: 8792 cases (+263),
197 deaths (same)

