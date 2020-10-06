TUESDAY UPDATE: Governor Concerned About 1,335 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine expressed concern about the coronavirus numbers on Tuesday: 1,335 new cases, as the new case average remains above a thousand.
52 of those new cases are out of Stark County.
Despite that, Stark as well as Summit, Portage, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties are not on a new high-incidence county list.
Here are the Tuesday report numbers:
Tues Oct 6
Ohio: 161,299 cases (+1335),
4947 deaths (+16)
Stark: 3168 cases (+52),
178 deaths (same)