      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: Governor Concerned About 1,335 New Cases

Jim Michaels
Oct 6, 2020 @ 3:10pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine expressed concern about the coronavirus numbers on Tuesday: 1,335 new cases, as the new case average remains above a thousand.

52 of those new cases are out of Stark County.

Despite that, Stark as well as Summit, Portage, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties are not on a new high-incidence county list.

Here are the Tuesday report numbers:

Tues Oct 6

Ohio: 161,299 cases (+1335),
4947 deaths (+16)

Stark: 3168 cases (+52),
178 deaths (same)

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon