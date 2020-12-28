      Weather Alert

Tuscarawas Doctor on Vaccine: ‘This is a Cure’

Jim Michaels
Dec 28, 2020 @ 11:57am
Nurse Amy Kaser gets set to vaccinate emergency rooom Doctor Kevin Miller at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital . (Ohio Channel)

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stressing that “the world is sick right now”, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital ER Doctor Kevin Miller got his COVID-19 vaccination during Governor DeWine’s media briefing last Wednesday, saying “this is a cure”.

Doctor Miller stressed that there’s no in-hospital treatment right now that’s guaranteed to work for everyone, so the vaccine is the way to go.

He pointed out how unpredictable the virus is.

Front-line health care workers and nursing home patients and staff continue getting the shots, with people 65-and-older next.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Reported Deaths Jump in Stark,
County-by-County List Has Tuscarawas, Stark High for Per Capita Cases
Accused Plain Driveway Killer Indicted, Back in Court
Stark Health Departments Plan for State Phase 1A Vaccinations