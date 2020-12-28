Tuscarawas Doctor on Vaccine: ‘This is a Cure’
Nurse Amy Kaser gets set to vaccinate emergency rooom Doctor Kevin Miller at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital . (Ohio Channel)
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stressing that “the world is sick right now”, Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital ER Doctor Kevin Miller got his COVID-19 vaccination during Governor DeWine’s media briefing last Wednesday, saying “this is a cure”.
Doctor Miller stressed that there’s no in-hospital treatment right now that’s guaranteed to work for everyone, so the vaccine is the way to go.
He pointed out how unpredictable the virus is.
Front-line health care workers and nursing home patients and staff continue getting the shots, with people 65-and-older next.