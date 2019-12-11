      Weather Alert

Two Canton Men Arrested in Connection with Weekend Gunfight in City

Jim Michaels
Dec 11, 2019 @ 5:53am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Canton men face felonious assault charges in connection with a shooting incident over the weekend that injured three people.

One of them was one of the men arrested, 34-year-old Marlow Freeman.

He and 28-year-old Joshua Brantley were jailed on $500,000 bond each.

Police say the incident took place outside an illegal after-hours bar at Spring Avenue NE and 12th Street early Saturday morning.

Injuries were not believed to be serious.

