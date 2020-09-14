Two Canton Teens Shot, One With Critical Injuries
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Canton teenagers were shot and one of them has life threatening injuries from an incident early Saturday morning in the city.
18-year-old Marzette Adkins suffered critical injuries while 16-year-old Xavier Wells was also injured in the 2400 block of 8th Street NW.
Both victims were shot more than once.
Canton police detectives say someone shot through a front window, hitting the two teens.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.
Or contact Stark County Crime Stoppers.