U.S. Marshals: Escapee Listed as ‘Fugitive of the Week”
Vincent Blanc (Canton police)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service is zeroing in on one of the still-at-large escapees from a Canton lockup.
They have made 25-year-old Vincent Blanc of Canton their “Fugitive of the Week”.
He’s one of five men who broke a window and escaped the low-security Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center on February 10th.
Blanc is a described as a white male, standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 150 pounds.
Blanc’s last known address is near the 1400 block of 21st NE, Canton, Ohio.
If you have any information in reference to Vincent Blanc, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.