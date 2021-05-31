      Weather Alert

Uniontown-Area Man, 3 Others Charged in Medicare Fraud Scheme

Jim Michaels
May 31, 2021 @ 4:49am
(Jesse Naul)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with a Uniontown address is among four Ohioans facing federal charges in an alleged conspiracy to defraud the Medicare program of over $20 million.

49-year-old Ryan Casady and a Columbus-area man are charged with health care fraud.

Two female nurse practitioners also played a role in the enterprise.

The feds say the two men ran separate durable medical equipment companies out of Uniontown and Columbus.

And, the nurse practitioners via telemedicine prescribed such equipment without a physical exam.

