(United Way of Greater Stark County)

(WHBC) – United Way of Stark County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, thanked its volunteers and handed out awards last week.

For the 2018 tax season, 106 volunteers donated over 2600 hours of work, helping to complete over 5300 tax returns.

Their work continues through October for those seeking extensions and changes.

Here’s more about the VITA program.