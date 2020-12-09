US Marshal Service: Wanted West Virginia Man Located, Arrested in NE Canton
(Courtesy US Marshal Service)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man wanted out of northern West Virginia was arrested in Canton Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t the typical arrest for the U.S. Marshals task force.
32-year-old Timothy Yeigh had to be removed from a second floor window in the 1400 block of Miami Court NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
This, shortly after officers located him at the house.
Yeigh had barricaded himself and threatened to shoot officers.
He faces supervised-release violations related to child sex charges in West Virginia, with additional charges likely here.