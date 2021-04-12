Vaccine Appointments More Readily Available With Local Health Departments
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina's Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Area health departments are beginning to reach the point where not all vaccination appointment times are being quickly filled, so it really should be a good time to schedule a shot.
Canton City Public Health announced Monday that they had appointments available Tuesday and Thursday, and you don’t even have to be a city resident to get an appointment.
They are using the Moderna vaccine, so only those 18 and over are eligible.
Go to the state appointment website, or call 330 451-6774.
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital had said last week that they had appointment times open as well.