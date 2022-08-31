News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

View From the Village: The O’Jays are Coming Home

By billy.beebe
August 31, 2022 8:02AM EDT
Pam Cook is joined by Vic Gregovits, EVP of Sales and Marketing at the Hall of Fame Village. Vic is the first of many bi-weekly guests that will join Pam to discuss the progress and events taking place at the Hall of Fame Village. Take a listen for details on newly opened attractions, and upcoming events. Updated drone footage of Village progress on the WHBC.com homepage. Visit hofviallge.com for information on tickets and more.

