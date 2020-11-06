      Breaking News
FRIDAY UPDATE: 5000+ New Cases, 151 in Stark

Virus Outbreak at Perry Skilled Nursing Facility

Jim Michaels
Nov 6, 2020 @ 7:08am

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a coronavirus outbreak underway at a Perry Township skilled nursing facility.

The Hanover Healthcare Center on Avis Avenue NW says 21 residents and 8 staff have tested positive in the last week, according to a state report.

The facility has had a total of 58 positives since reporting began.

Cincinnati-based owner CommuniCare in a statement says they have a dedicated unit for patients, sealed off from the rest of the facility.

Here’s the statement we received after reaching out to the parent company:

Please attribute to CommuniCare Statement

“As we experience a second wave in the country, especially in the Midwest, we recently had residents test positive for COVID at our Hanover Healthcare Center. While unfortunate, given the current level of community spread, it is not unique. Our staff continues to wear proper PPE and facility conducts weekly testing of staff and residents as required by CDC or local health guidance to identify the virus as soon as possible.

Numerous steps are also being taken to stop the spread of this virus including but not limited to;

  • Performing POC testing of all residents regardless of symptoms out of abundance of precaution.
    Patients who test positive are immediately moved to a dedicated COVID unit that is sealed off from the rest of our facility.
  • If the positive case occurred in a shared room, the roommate is moved to an isolation unit to be monitored closely.
  • Any staff member who starts to develop symptoms is immediately sent home for rest and treatment and we work with our doctors to evaluate when it is safe for them to come back to work.

    We will continue to provide updates to the families of our residents with direct phone calls, robocalls, and letters.

