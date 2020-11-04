      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

VOTE 2020: Four Stark Officeholders Ousted in Republican Surge

Jim Michaels
Nov 4, 2020 @ 6:47am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Stark County, the fervor for President Trump may have led to the defeat of four Democratic countywide officeholders, apparently beaten by Republicans who are mainly newcomers.

Lynn Todaro defeated Lou Giavasis for county Clerk of Courts, while Ronald Rusnak will be the new coroner, beating Anthony Bertin.

Jamie Walters ousted Recorder Rick Campbell, and Kyle Stone looks to have defeated Prosecutor John Ferrero.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
11-Year-Old Charged in 6-Year-Old's Killing Sent to Detention
Surgeon General Visits Mercy, Stresses Flu Shots
SATURDAY UPDATE: New Record Daily Cases in Ohio, Stark
So, When Will Tom Benson HOF Stadium be Done?