VOTE 2020 ISSUES: Plain Looking for 4.25 Mill Replacement Levy for Police

Plain Looking for 4.25 Mill Replacement Levy for Police
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Plain Township is seeking a 4.25 mill 5-year replacement levy to fund its police department, which is a unique arrangement where the township owns the 26 cruisers and the county Sheriff’s Office assigns the 24 deputies that are exclusive to the township.
The township successfully went for more police millage four years ago to add another ten deputies.
Four levies on the ballot are at least partial replacement levies.
It means taxes could go up a bit, since an existing levy cannot raise more than originally intended, so millage tends to drop over time.
Haws says the increase for Plain Township is $1.40 per month for $100,000 in valuation.