Waste District: Recycle Holiday Wrapping Paper, Cardboard Boxes
In this May 7, 2019 photo, a man walks under towers of recyclables at a GDB International warehouse in Monmouth Junction, N.J. A decision by China’s government to restrict imports of wastepaper and plastic that has disrupted U.S. recycling programs has also spurred investment in American plants that process recyclables. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big stack of wrapping paper, gift and cardboard boxes and more in your garage.
It doesn’t have to go to the landfill.
The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste Management District reminds you that most of that gift wrapping paper can be recycled.
If it feels like paper, it’s probably good.
They also ask that you break down all cardboard boxes both curbside and at the recycling drop off locations.