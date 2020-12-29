      Weather Alert

Waste District: Recycle Holiday Wrapping Paper, Cardboard Boxes

Jim Michaels
Dec 29, 2020 @ 5:50am
In this May 7, 2019 photo, a man walks under towers of recyclables at a GDB International warehouse in Monmouth Junction, N.J. A decision by China’s government to restrict imports of wastepaper and plastic that has disrupted U.S. recycling programs has also spurred investment in American plants that process recyclables. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big stack of wrapping paper, gift and cardboard boxes and more in your garage.

It doesn’t have to go to the landfill.

The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste Management District reminds you that most of that gift wrapping paper can be recycled.

If it feels like paper, it’s probably good.

They also ask that you break down all cardboard boxes both curbside and at the recycling drop off locations.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Reported Deaths Jump in Stark,
Accused Plain Driveway Killer Indicted, Back in Court
Vaccine Registration Information from the Stark County Health Department
Second Canton Pop-Up Virus Testing Event Nets Another 20-Percent Positivity Rate