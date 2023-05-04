WATCH: He Leads the Hall of Fame Village. Michael Crawford Came to Canton via Disney and Asia: Find out more HERE

News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

By billy.beebe
May 4, 2023
Pam Cook sits down with Michael Crawford, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company. Crawford previews his new book “From the Mouse’s House to the Penthouse” detailing his career path that has taken him from Disney, to Asia, and now Canton. Plus,  he discusses the financial challenges they are dealing with at the Hall of Fame Village. Watch below!

