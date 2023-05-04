News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WATCH HERE: Wishes Can Happen Grants Special Wish

By billy.beebe
May 4, 2023 1:31PM EDT
Share
WATCH HERE: Wishes Can Happen Grants Special Wish
Photo Courtesy of WHBC

Watch as Wishes Can Happen grants young Mina’s wish for a “Whip Cream Bath”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Restaurants, Other Businesses Joining Meijer at North Canton Location
3

Hall of Fame Village Announces Parking Plan for Large Ticketed Events
4

Canton Township Woman Faces Charge, Accused of Pulling Weapon on Playground
5

Two Roundabouts Coming to Canton on West Tusc