UPDATE: Water Service Back in East Canton By Jim Michaels | Mar 28, 2019 @ 5:42 AM WHBC News (WHBC) – A boil alert is in effect Thursday in East Canton. Water service is coming back, but it was lost overnight due to a major break at the intersection of Route 172 and Plum Street. Again, a boil alert in East Canton.