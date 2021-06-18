      Weather Alert

Wayne Sheriff: Cleveland Man Charged in Dragway 42 Shooting

Jim Michaels
Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:50am
From phone video from Dragway 42 parking lot , Sunday, June 13, 2021.

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the people who fired shots in the parking lot of Dragway 42 last Sunday now faces charges.

Despite being one of three people injured, Johnathon Perez of Cleveland is charged with felonious assault.

He is not the man who walked into his truck during a heated argument, grabbed a gun and began firing.

That man is apparently still being sought.

33-year-old Luis Cuevas of Cleveland was killed in the incident.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office provided no other information, saying their investigation could take some time and more arrests are forthcoming.

