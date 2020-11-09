Website: Canton-Massillon Has Highest Percentage of Manufacturing Jobs in State
(voltamax/Pixabay)
SANTA MONICA, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite the drastic loss in manufacturing jobs across the U.S. over the last several decades, Canton-Massillon has the largest percentage of jobs in that sector of any city in Ohio.
The Smartest Dollar website shows 15.4-percent of jobs in the metro area are classified as manufacturing positions.
That’s also good for 6th nationally among midsize areas.
The data also shows we lost over 18,000 such jobs in the last 20 years.