WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 3rd Highest Daily Deaths, Test Positivity Higher
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported over 7800 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 218 of them from Stark County.
The state also reported 123 deaths, the third highest daily number since the pandemic started.
Test positivity figures had also risen to 18.9-percent in the latest report on that on Monday.
Governor Mike DeWine is to release details on vaccine distribution on Thursday.
Here are the Wednesday numbers:
Wed Dec 2
Ohio: 437,978 (+7835),
6671 deaths (+123)
Stark: 11,126 cases (+218),
231 deaths (+2)