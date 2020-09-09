WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 973 New Cases in Ohio, Unemployment Overpaid
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio had nearly a thousand new cases of coronavirus in Wednesday’s report, 973 to be exact.
Stark County had another dozen new cases.
Here are the Wednesday numbers:
Wed Sept 9
Ohio: 132,965 cases (+973),
4324 deaths (+26)
Stark: 2483 cases (+12),
156 deaths (same)
Unemployment Overpaid
The Department of Job and Family Services says about 48,000 Ohioans paid unemployment compensation during the “stay at home” portion of the pandemic were paid too much money.
That’s about 6-percent of recipients.
They have been notified, according to the department, and can appeal or expect to be docked that amount in future payments.