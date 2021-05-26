      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Stark Case Total Tops 33,000, State with Under 1000 New Cases

Jim Michaels
May 26, 2021 @ 4:30pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s coronavirus case total since the pandemic started topped 33,000 on Wednesday.

The 18 new cases reported by the state brought the total to 33,007.

The state had 987 cases on Wednesday.

It makes for a fifth straight day under a thousand new cases.

Here are he Wednesday numbers:

Wed May 26

Ohio: 1,099,580 cases (+987),
19,753 deaths

Stark: 33,007 cases (+18),
915 deaths

